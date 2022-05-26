COVID-19

Inter-province supplies cleared of COVID-19 risks, authorities say

Goods sent to Baoshan District town were directly transported from Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province to residents since May 26 and not exposed to pandemic threats.
Authorities in Baoshan District's Gucun Town have declared that supplies sent since May 26 have been directly transported to residents from Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province.

Authorities in Baoshan District's Gucun Town have declared there was no risk of COVID-19 exposure to residents from supplies directly transported to them from Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province since May 26.

Some residents in Gucun Town found that the address for supplies provider Shanghai Patasty Food Co Ltd (429 Changhong Road) was on the list of confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections reported on May 23.

According to authorities in Gucun Town, the procurement and sub-packaging of supplies took place in Wenzhou.

According to Gucun Town authorities, both the procurement and sub-packaging occurred in Wenzhou, and neither production nor logistics were connected to the listed address.

The local government has released relevant documents, including supplies list, transport routes and product qualifications, to residents.

Shanghai Patasty Food Co Ltd said it would supervise processes like assembly and transportation through video, and would not participate in transportation or on site distribution.

Also, the company has adjusted its operation mode according to the requirements of the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
