Rumors about local retail outlets quashed

Rumors about Global Harbor mall in Putuo and Parkson department store in Xuhui have been dismissed by their operators.

A video featuring Global Harbor in Putuo District with comments saying "Global Harbor reopened its doors but no entry was allowed" was posted online on Thursday, triggering speculation that the huge shopping mall was posturing as it was supposed to reopen its doors at 10am that day according to earlier media reports.

In a response to the city's official rumor-debunking platform, mall officials cited delayed PCR test results for some of its staffers as the major reason it did not open until 2pm on Thursday.

As part of the closed-loop management process, all mall employees must have negative PCR test results before the facility can open.



In a separate case, a photo circulating online since Wednesday depicting moldy shoes and bags allegedly due to poor ventilation at Parkson department store on Huaihai Road M. has also been dismissed.

Investigators concluded the picture was actually taken two years ago at a Malaysian department store that had been closed for two months.

Parkson, which has yet to reopen, also refuted the rumor with several photos of its leather products.