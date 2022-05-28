Online-Offline Shanghai portal eases establishment of businesses

The city announced on Friday that a total of 14,504 new enterprises had been set up in Shanghai between April 1 and May 26 despite the lockdown.

The city's market supervision and administration bureau announced on Friday that a total of 14,504 new enterprises had been set up in Shanghai between April 1 and May 26.

This refutes rumors that the city would see no addition of new enterprises for some time as a consequence of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Among them, 14,375 newly added enterprises, or 99.1 percent of the total, were established via the Government Online-Offline Shanghai, a one-stop, unified platform for government services with data shared among different departments.

Through the portal, the entire process required to set up an enterprise, from application to issuing of business licence, can be seamlessly finished in a paperless approach.

Apart from the setup, registration modifications can also be done online, according to the bureau, which said 284 such cases had been handled since April.