Kiosk COVID test: Will it be simple and easy for expats, too?

Once Shanghai reopens, it's going to be necessary to get regular COVID tests. About 10,000 street-side kiosks have been set up, and they say it will be easy. But what about expats? Will it be as easy for us as it is for Chinese citizens?

The short answer: yes! How do I know, I've done it!

Literally all you need to do is rock up to any COVID testing kiosk you see on the street, let the crew scan your nucleic acid test code (the one you have been using in your compound), they do the test and that's it.

There's no need to bring your passport or other ID: just scan, swab, and go.

Check out the video above to see the process, and I'll see you all outside soon!