COVID-19 in Shanghai: 29 confirmed cases, 93 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 93 local asymptomatic infections and no deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The city reported 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 93 local asymptomatic infections and no deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

29 confirmed cases

The first 10 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 11st patient tested positive during the screening of the high-risk group.

The rest 18 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 93 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported case

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 26.



The second patient is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on May 26.

The third patient is a Canadian living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

All the new patients have been transferred to designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 26.



The second and third cases are a pair of mother and daughter, both Chinese, living in Canada who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on May 27.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 39 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 114 confirmed patients and 1,327 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 28, of all the 57,980 local confirmed cases, 55,790 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,602 are still hospitalized, including 96 severe cases and 29 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,610 imported cases, 4,600 have been discharged upon recovery and ten are still hospitalized.