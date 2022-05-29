COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 29 confirmed cases, 93 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:16 UTC+8, 2022-05-29       0
The city reported 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 93 local asymptomatic infections and no deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:16 UTC+8, 2022-05-29       0

The city reported 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 93 local asymptomatic infections and no deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

29 confirmed cases

The first 10 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11st patient tested positive during the screening of the high-risk group.

The rest 18 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 93 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 29 confirmed cases, 93 local asymptomatic infections

Imported case

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 26.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on May 26.

The third patient is a Canadian living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

All the new patients have been transferred to designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 26.

The second and third cases are a pair of mother and daughter, both Chinese, living in Canada who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on May 27.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 39 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 114 confirmed patients and 1,327 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 28, of all the 57,980 local confirmed cases, 55,790 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,602 are still hospitalized, including 96 severe cases and 29 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,610 imported cases, 4,600 have been discharged upon recovery and ten are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     