Sampling swab rumors fail to pass nose test

A rumor that swabs used for PCR and antigen tests contain toxic substances has been refuted.

Online rumors state the swab contain substances such as flour which may cause damage to facial and nasal nerves, or even cause cancer.

The local authority said it regularly inspects the quality of pandemic-prevention products to guarantee that no inferior products would land on the market.



Since the Omicron resurgence in the city waves of rumors about sampling swabs have been dismissed. Authorities urged people not to spread false information or evade tests because of groundless rumors.