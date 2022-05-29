City addresses pressing issues for economic recovery

Shanghai companies will not be required a special permit to resume business operations starting from June 1.

A dynamic scheme to reflect the latest economic situation and address challenges will also be put into place to address some of the most pressing issues for economic recovery in the city, according to a press conference on Sunday.



"It's crucial to enhance economic vitality and resilience, and the new action plans will soon be put in place after analyzing economic situations and collecting requests, advice and suggestions from various businesses," said Shanghai Vice Mayor Wu Qing.



The city will also release an integrated subsidy plan as well as structural support with targeted measures for small and micro businesses to minimize economic impact while ensuring pandemic prevention measures.

At least two batches of manufacturing, trade and retail companies were given the green light to ensure daily necessities and personal protection equipment supplies since mid April.



Shanghai will also work with neighboring provinces to set up a smooth channel for domestic and international logistics and transportation to allow all business segments to restore operations.