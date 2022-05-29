COVID-19

City addresses pressing issues for economic recovery

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-29       0
Shanghai companies will not be required a special permit to resume business operations starting from June 1.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:02 UTC+8, 2022-05-29       0

Shanghai companies will not be required a special permit to resume business operations starting from June 1, in the latest effort to stabilize economic development after the recent COVID resurgence.

A dynamic scheme to reflect the latest economic situation and address challenges will also be put into place to address some of the most pressing issues for economic recovery in the city, according to a press conference on Sunday.

"It's crucial to enhance economic vitality and resilience, and the new action plans will soon be put in place after analyzing economic situations and collecting requests, advice and suggestions from various businesses," said Shanghai Vice Mayor Wu Qing.

The city will also release an integrated subsidy plan as well as structural support with targeted measures for small and micro businesses to minimize economic impact while ensuring pandemic prevention measures.

At least two batches of manufacturing, trade and retail companies were given the green light to ensure daily necessities and personal protection equipment supplies since mid April.

Shanghai will also work with neighboring provinces to set up a smooth channel for domestic and international logistics and transportation to allow all business segments to restore operations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     