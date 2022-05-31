Pharma companies keep ball rolling amid lockdown challenges

Local and multinational pharmaceutical companies have continued as many clinical studies and operations as possible in the face of pandemic restrictions.

Logistical and medical restrictions are gradually loosening in the wake of the local COVID-19 resurgence.

Laekna Therapeutics said it has been coordinating with manufacturing sites, lab staff and logistics providers to ensure a new drug under trial is distributed to hospitals and patients. In Shanghai, all clinical studies at local hospitals have kept up with the company's new drug-development schedule.

Its clinical study for a new drug has reached a milestone earlier this month which treated certain types of breast cancer that didn't respond to chemotherapy and other targeted treatment.

"Our team has been working closely with researchers to overcome obstacles and carry out the phase III clinical trial as scheduled, and we expect to expedite global development of the new treatment," said Laekna's Chief Medical Officer Yue Yong.



The supply of intensive care products at medical equipment firm Edwards Lifesciences has returned to 80 percent of pre-lockdown levels, as it responded to local hospitals' demand for medical equipment.

The company's warehouse in the Waigaoqiao bonded zone has resumed operations to ensure prompt delivery of imported cargo to other parts of the country.

"We will continue to support aortic valve replacement operations when hospital restrictions ease," said Edwards China's General Manager George Ye.



Pharmaceutical technology company XtalPi, which operates in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and the United States, has kept its Drug Innovation Research Center in the Pudong New Area running continuously since mid-March, with more than half of its key drug discovery team staying in the lab during that time.

Vice President of XtalPi Discovery Chemistry Zhang Hao, who is in charge of chemistry services and automated synthesis, said the company's experience navigating the lockdown in Shenzhen helped it overcome challenges in Shanghai.

"We accumulated important experience during the Shenzhen lockdown that helped us map out a detailed contingency plan and emergency protocols to coordinate with our suppliers and key government agencies during the lockdown in Shanghai," he said. "We hope the automation technologies we are developing help us continuously improve our ability to mitigate risk."

XtalPi made detailed plans to ensure its Shanghai lab had a steady supply of chemical reagents and raw materials. It also carried out additional maintenance and repairs of lab facilities and instruments.

