Beijing adds two more COVID-19 cases from community screening

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
Beijing reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as of 3 pm, including five among those quarantined for observation and two from community screening, an official told a press conference.

The epidemic has been effectively brought under control in Beijing, but there is still a risk of sporadic outbreaks in some areas, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

From May 22 to 31, a total of 340 new locally infected cases were reported in Beijing, while 400 patients were discharged from hospital during the same period, according to Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
