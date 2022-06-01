COVID-19

China unveils measures to bolster food supply capacity

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
China will step up its food supply capacity to keep prices stable, authorities said, citing challenges brought by COVID-19.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0

China will step up its food supply capacity to keep prices stable, authorities said, citing challenges brought by COVID-19.

The country encourages local governments to get a clear picture of the acreage, variety, output of vegetables in the field, and the variety and output of aquatic and livestock product stock on hand, according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and other government organs Wednesday.

The circular said that qualified cities are advised to increase their inventory of food products in terms of both variety and quantity to intensify response capabilities.

It urges localities to advance coordination between wholesale markets, large food-processing firms, logistics companies, and production bases and promote online transactions and point-to-point delivery.

The circular stressed a smooth channel from the farmlands and vegetable bases to wholesale markets and express delivery, urging related departments not to block transport on the pretext of COVID-19 control.

It also highlighted the need to ensure an ample supply of agricultural supplies and organize enterprises to commercialize the food products after harvest, including sorting and classifying, refrigerating, packaging, and preserving the products.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     