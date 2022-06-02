The pharmacists who stand by mental health patients

Two pharmacists at a drugstore have become the life saviors of people battling mental health issues in the city in the midst of the pandemic.

When authorities in Shanghai granted a license to a drugstore during the lockdown, two pharmacists, Zhang Xu and Zhang Yan, ensured that the urgent needs of mental health patients were taken care of. The two worked round-the-clock to deliver desperately needed medicine to people in need.

"Our phone is accessible 24 hours a day. When patients call to report withdrawal symptoms or pain, we process their orders as soon as possible," said Zhang Xu, a pharmacist at Zhaoyang Physique Drugstore on Lingling Road in Xuhui District.

Ti Gong

The drugstore offers "Internet hospital" services through an online app.

Zhang Xu is a pharmacy graduate with some sales experience. He spent four years working for the Zhaoyang app before joining its Shanghai drugstore in January. Zhang Yan, a store assistant, also started in January.

Almost 90 percent of the drugs sold at the store are psychiatric medicine, most of them prescription drugs.

"That requires us to be more professional in our recommendations. There are serious concerns about possible overdoses," Zhang Xu explained. "The patients have mental illnesses like anxiety or depression, which requires us to be more patient and empathic."

"Normally, mental health patients do not want others to know about their conditions because of social stigmas, so we have to guarantee privacy while ensuring that the medicines are well-packed, and conceal any information about their conditions or ages," Zhang Xu said.

"On April 10, a parent called to request psychotropic medication for her child, and we delivered the medication the next day," Zhang Xu recalled. "The mother called again in mid-April, explaining that her child also has severe anemia, and asked if we could prescribe some ammonium succinate oral solution.

"Despite the fact that we did not sell the drug in our store, we immediately contacted Jointown Pharmaceutical, one of our suppliers. After filing our application and explaining the urgency of the situation, we received the medicine the following afternoon and had it delivered to the mother.

"Several days later, we were surprised to receive some food and beverages mailed to us as a 'thank you' gift from the mother. We took it as positive feedback after genuinely wanting to help others.

Zhang Xu also remembered helping a university student struggling with mental health issues.

"She said that she learned about our store through the Suishenban app; she had been in lockdown at her university and had been short of her medication for several days. We assisted her in purchasing her medication in time.

"Later, after receiving her medication, she texted us, saying she was so happy she cried. 'I experienced severe withdrawal symptoms, and my body jerked out of control. Then I discovered this platform. You were prompt in getting the medication to me. I'm all better now. You are heroes disguised as ordinary people.'

"After reading her message, I, an ordinary person, felt to have done something great. I felt to have just protected others, and I was becoming a bit nobler. I am more motivated to do a good job as a pharmacist."

Ti Gong

"When our medicine packages were held up due to lockdown, some patients would seek the help of police officers or community volunteers for deliveries," said Zhang Yan, the store's other pharmacist.

"People from the entire industry are offering their assistance, including online doctors and suppliers, as well as deliverymen and pharmacists like us. Patients contact us directly," Zhang Xu said.

Normally, a patient has to show his/her previous prescription records, and a pharmacist from the drugstore assists in contacting a doctor online. The patient then receives his medication after an online consultation with an updated digital prescription record.

"In the future, the development of online hospital services may benefit more patients," said Zhang Yan.

The two pharmacists also advise patients to follow doctors' orders and never stop or change medication on their own.