COVID-19

Chinese scientists find promising oral COVID-19 drug candidate: study

Xinhua
  21:55 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0
A new study led by Chinese university scientists has identified a compound derived from the antiviral drug remdesivir that exhibits potential as an oral treatment for COVID-19.
Xinhua
  21:55 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0

A new study led by Chinese university scientists has identified a compound derived from the antiviral drug remdesivir that exhibits potential as an oral treatment for COVID-19.

Published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the study shows that ATV006, which was synthesized from the remdesivir derivative GS-441524, demonstrated improved oral absorption and robust antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 and variants in animal tests.

According to previous studies, GS-441524, though effective against SARS-CoV-2, suffers from poor oral bioavailability, which hampers its further development as an oral drug.

In the study, scientists from Sun Yat-sen University and Shenzhen-based Southern University of Science and Technology found the oral administration of ATV006 can reduce viral loads, alleviate lung damage and effectively prevent death in infected mice.

More importantly, the new drug compound was found to be effective against the Delta and Omicron variants in mouse models.

The scientists compared the new drug to remdesivir, which was among the first COVID-19 treatments authorized in 2020. They highlighted that ATV006 has a simpler structure and can be synthesized easily, which will not only accelerate production times but also reduce production costs.

These results suggest that ATV006 represents a promising drug candidate for the treatment for COVID-19 and potentially for emerging coronavirus diseases in the future, said the study.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     