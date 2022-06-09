Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Thursday, according to local authorities.

The cases were reported in three districts of Beijing, with one each in Xicheng, Fengtai, and Huairou, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Thursday.

All the cases were found from community screening as a result of visits to the same bar in the Chaoyang District, Liu said.

The bar cluster infection showed again that the risks of COVID-19 transmission among communities still exist, said Liu, adding that those bars, karaoke bars, Internet bars, and other entertainment venues with inadequate epidemic prevention and control measures and poor ventilation will suspend business.

By 3 pm Thursday, Changping District added three preliminary positive COVID-19 cases while Chaoyang District reported two.

As of 3 pm Thursday, Beijing had reported 1,834 local COVID-19 infections since April 22.

The city now has two medium-risk areas for COVID-19.