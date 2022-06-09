COVID-19

Frequently asked questions about labor relations as business resumes

How should salaries be paid to employees still unable to return to posts due to lockdown? If an employee is infected during work, can it be recognized as a work-related injury?
Li Huaping, legal adviser to the Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions, answered some of the frequently asked questions about labor relations on Thursday as the city steadily returns to normal production and life from a two-month lockdown due to the COVID-19 resurgence.

Q: How should salaries be paid to employees still working from home after enterprises partly resumed production?

A: During the resumption of work and production of enterprises affected by the pandemic, if the employees are qualified for working from home, and their legitimate rights and interests are not harmed, the employees shall actively cooperate.

The arbitration body will not support any employee who unilaterally dismisses the labor contract on the grounds that the enterprise fails to provide the working conditions as agreed in the labor contract and claims economic compensation for dissolving the contract.

During the home office period, companies must pay wages according to the standard of normal attendance.

  • If the enterprise asks an employee working from home to work overtime, then it shall also give time off or pay for overtime in accordance with the law;

  • If the workload of the employee doesn't meet the standard during the home working period, the enterprise can adjust the pay scale via certain consultative procedures and inform the employee. The adjusted salary is only applicable to the pandemic prevention and control period and must meet the requirements of fairness and rationality.

Q: How should salaries be paid to employees still unable to return to their posts due to lockdown?

A: If an employee can neither return to work due to pandemic prevention and control, nor work from home, nor take paid annual leave or enterprise welfare leave, the company can refer to the relevant provisions on wage payment during the suspension of production.

  • Pay wages in accordance with the labor contract during the first payroll cycle.

  • The enterprise shall pay living expenses no lower than the city's minimum wage to the employees who cannot return for over one payroll cycle.

Enterprises in financial difficulty should use consultative procedures if they pay living expenses lower than the city's minimum wage. And the pay should not be lower than 80 percent of the minimum standard.

Q: If a company requires a negative PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours, can an employee refuse?

A: It is the responsibility of the company and the obligation of employees to comply with the pandemic prevention and control policies and regulations, and employees should cooperate.

Enterprises can punish those employees who fail to return to work due to refusal to undergo PCR testing according to those rules and regulations.

Q: If an employee is infected with the coronavirus during work, can it be recognized as a work-related injury?

A: Medical staff who get infected when carrying out the duties of pandemic prevention and control should be covered by work-related injury insurance in accordance with the law.

Those who are not infected in the line of the duties of pandemic prevention and control should not be treated as having a work-related injury.

Companies and employees should take proper protective measures to reduce the risk of infection.

﻿
