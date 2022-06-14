COVID-19

Beijing reports 30 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
Beijing reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, according to local authorities.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0

Beijing reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, according to local authorities.

All of the new infections were reported among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The current epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing is at a critical stage, and the recent bar-related cluster infections have increased the complexity of controlling the resurgent epidemic, said Liu.

Between June 9 and 3 pm Tuesday, the bar cluster resulted in 287 cases.

The capital city now has three medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     