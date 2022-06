Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, the Chinese capital's oldest, is set to resume services on June 20 after a four-year reconstruction.

Beijing reported seven new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Friday, said local authorities.

All the new infections were reported among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Friday afternoon.