China stresses COVID-19 control at enclosed sites with gatherings

  23:20 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
A Chinese health authority spokesperson Friday urged the full implementation of COVID-related regulations and strengthened virus control efforts at key enclosed sites with gatherings of people.

Mi Feng, a National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson, also stressed adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID approach, focusing on key aspects, and putting in science-based, targeted and efficient measures without delay to contain the spread of COVID-19, with priority given to rapid actions.

There have been COVID-19 resurgences globally over the past week. The overall epidemic situation in China remains stable generally, but the pandemic's spread risk still exists in certain regions, Mi told a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response, cautioning against any slackening in the anti-pandemic battle.

He Qinghua, an official with the NHC's disease control department, said at the same event that China's daily number of new local novel coronavirus infections is currently below 150, but there are fluctuations in the pandemic situation in some localities.

In Beijing, the past week saw continuous reports of new cases related to people gatherings at bars. All the infections identified in the past two days were from people under isolation or observation.

Although the infection spread risk in the capital city has been reduced to some extent, it is still necessary to eliminate risks through strict epidemiological investigation and nucleic acid screening in key areas and industries, the official added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
