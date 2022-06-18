COVID-19

Beijing cuts off bar-linked COVID-19 transmission chain

Beijing has virtually cut off the transmission chain of a COVID-19 cluster related to a bar, and the epidemic situation in the city is improving, local authorities said Saturday.
The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Beijing has been dropping for four consecutive days, and the city reported no local cases in communities for three days in a row, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Government, in a press release.

"Beijing has withstood unprecedented challenges and tests during the past 10 days since June 9," Xu said.

One asymptomatic local case was reported on Saturday, as of 3 pm The city has reported 369 cases from June 9 to 3 pm on June 18, according to Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

The capital city reported one confirmed and eight asymptomatic local cases on Friday.

﻿
