Beijing screens out one COVID-19 case from community

Beijing reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 case from community screening as of 5 pm Sunday, the municipal government told a press conference.

The confirmed case, in Changping District, has 34 close contacts, who have been quarantined for medical observation, according to Bai Lin, deputy head of Changping District.

Beijing has logged 370 infections since June 9, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

Beijing still has three medium-risk areas for COVID-19.