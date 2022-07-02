China's Anhui logs 43 local confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Sixian County in Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, has reported 43 locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 since June 26, the local government said.

Meanwhile, 236 asymptomatic cases were also reported in the province during this period.

As of Friday noon, 14,151 people had been quarantined, while closed-off management has been implemented across Sixian County.

Three rounds of mass COVID-19 testing have been conducted across the county, and the fourth round is currently underway.