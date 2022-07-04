COVID-19

China's Anhui reports 29 confirmed, 258 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0
East China's Anhui Province reported 29 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 258 local asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.
All the new confirmed cases and the majority of asymptomatic cases were reported in Sixian County in the city of Suzhou.

From June 26 to July 2, five rounds of mass COVID-19 testing had been carried out across Sixian, with around 2.64 million samples collected.

More than 22,600 people had been placed under quarantine and 22,320 isolation rooms had been put into operation in Sixian as of Sunday.

Other places in Anhui have also ramped up epidemic containment measures. Hefei and Wuhu will continue to carry out mass COVID-19 testing every three days.

From June 26 to July 3, Anhui had reported 134 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 724 asymptomatic carriers in the latest epidemic resurgence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
