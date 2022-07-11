China's Anhui reports 9 confirmed, 30 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

East China's Anhui Province reported nine locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 local asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

All the new confirmed cases were found among people under quarantine in Sixian County, Suzhou City, said the commission.

From June 26 to July 10, a total of 367 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,466 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.