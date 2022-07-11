COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 local confirmed cases, 63 asymptomatic infections

Among the 69 infections, one tested positive during community routine screening.
The city reported 6 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 63 local asymptomatic infections, 11 imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

All the six patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The first 62 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one tested positive during community routine screening.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Danish who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 4 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the United States.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the US.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 8 from the US.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 8 from Ghana.

The sixth patient is a Croat who arrived at the local airport on June 29 from Croatia.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 8 from the United Kingdom.

The eighth to 10th patients are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 9 from the US, while the 11th patient is a Singaporean on that flight.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 217 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 30 from the US.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 2 from the US.

The third to sixth cases are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the US.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 8 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 108 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 9, of all the 58,224 local confirmed cases, 57,548 have been discharged upon recovery and 88 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,788 imported cases, 4,721 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
