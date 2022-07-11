China authorizes use of antibody drug Evusheld

China has imported the most recent COVID-19 antibody preventative therapy, which can protect vulnerable people and lessen the critical conditions among high-risk populations.

China has imported the most recent COVID-19 antibody preventive treatment, which could provide additional protection for the vulnerable, according to a renowned medical specialist in Shanghai.

"It's important to allow the general population to build up a better shield against the COVID-19 resurgence and reduce the severe and critical conditions for high-risk groups," said Qu Jieming , Party chief and professor of respiratory and critical care medicine at Shanghai Ruijin Hospital.



Although vaccination is still recommended as the best shield against the novel coronavirus, the new medication offers additional coverage for people whose immune systems are too weak to respond to vaccines.



This includes people with cancer, transplant patients, or anyone taking immunosuppressive medicines.



These vulnerable populations are more susceptible to the virus and are more likely to develop severe and critical conditions, he noted.



Qu stated that "a greater coverage of proper protection against the virus, especially among the susceptible population, might create a solid basis of normalized pandemic prevention efforts and help minimize the shortage of medical resources during the reappearance of the pandemic."



Under the ninth edition of the National Health Commission's guideline for COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment, the public health system should accurately target people with low immunity, including the elderly, patients with underlying diseases, cancer patients on chemotherapy, patients on treatment after organ transplantation, dialysis, and immunosuppressive treatment.



The antibody drug Evusheld was authorized to be used at the Ruijin Hainan Bo' ao Research Hospital in the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone last week.



Hainan customs reported that the import process for the first batch of the medicine, which has a total value of 21.98 million yuan (US$3.28 million), was successful.



They're available for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older weighing at least 40 kilograms who have not yet been infected by the virus.



Previous studies have suggested that antibodies may be effective for pre-exposure prevention for six months.



Domestic and local pharma companies can apply for a special permit to import drugs and devices into the pilot zone to be used in the designated medical institutions for a specified purpose to expedite the clinical trial and meet urgent medical demand.



Ruijin Hainan Bo' ao Research Hospital was established in December last year. Party chief and director Gu Zhidong said it expects to introduce about 100 imported new medicines and medical equipment through the pilot mechanism by the end of this year.

