PCR results from neighboring provinces now on Suishenban in Shanghai

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
The 14-day records of nucleic acid test results from neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces are now available using the "Suishenban" application in Shanghai.
The 14-day records of nucleic acid testing in neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces are now available on Shanghai's one-stop government service platform "Suishenban" application.

After its update, the "Suishenban" app provides a new service for searching one's nucleic acid test results of the other regions in the Yangtze River Delta.

However, the national health code platform on Alipay doesn't show Shanghai's nucleic acid test results outside Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
