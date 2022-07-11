PCR results from neighboring provinces now on Suishenban in Shanghai

The 14-day records of nucleic acid test results from neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces are now available using the "Suishenban" application in Shanghai.

However, the national health code platform on Alipay doesn't show Shanghai's nucleic acid test results outside Shanghai.