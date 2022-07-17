Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 53 in Gansu, 21 in Guangdong, and nine in Guangxi.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 53 in Gansu, 21 in Guangdong, and nine in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 474 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions on Saturday, of which 235 were in Guangxi.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,971 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.