Chinese mainland reports 117 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 117 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 59 in Guangxi and 28 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 117 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 59 in Guangxi and 28 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 393 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions on Sunday.

A total of 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,057 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.