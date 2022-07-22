Woman held for spreading COVID-19 and lying to officials

The 32-year-old now faces possible criminal charges over her actions.

A 32-year-old quarantine hotel worker has been held for allegedly spreading the COVID-19 virus by breaking pandemic control rules, Shanghai police said on Friday.



The woman, surnamed Chen, is an employee at a quarantine hotel. She was subject to closed-loop management during which she was banned from leaving the hotel.

But she went back home without permission and later tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine screening. And when disease control authorities asked her where she had been, she lied.



As a result, two of her family members were also infected. The hotel and her community have been put under lockdown.



The woman faces the criminal charge of impeding the prevention and control of an infectious disease.