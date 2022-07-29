COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed case, 6 asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 18 imported infections were also reported on Thursday.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 6 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient tested positive during central quarantine.



6 local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported cases

The first patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Japan.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from Germany.



The third to eighth cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from Chile.

The 10th to 14th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 94 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 28, of all the 149 local confirmed cases, 142 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized. A total of 641 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,888 imported cases, 4,827 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.