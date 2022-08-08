COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 18 imported infections

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 16 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, seven imported confirmed cases and 11 imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1 from Singapore.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from Switzerland via Denmark.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 4 from Japan.

The fourth patient is a German who arrived at the local airport on August 4 from Germany.

The fifth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Japan.

The sixth and seventh patients are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 6 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 85 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 28.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from New Zealand.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from the United States.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from Chile via the Netherlands.

The sixth and seventh cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on August 4.

The eighth and ninth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from the US on the same flight.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Canada.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 6 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 165 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 16 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 7, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 167 have been discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,960 imported cases, 4,886 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.