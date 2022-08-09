COVID-19

Shanghai clarifies quarantine policies for locals returning from Hainan

Tourists who are allowed to leave Hainan and have residence in Shanghai will be allowed back home, with a three-day central quarantine followed by a four-day home quarantine.
CFP

The first batch of COVID-trapped tourists check in at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, Hainan Province, yesterday. Tourists from outside the south China island began returning home.

The Shanghai government has laid out quarantine policies for local residents returning from Hainan Province after being trapped on the south Chinese tourist island due to the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who are allowed by Hainan authorities to leave the island and have residence in Shanghai will be allowed back home, with a three-day central quarantine followed by a four-day home quarantine.

They will have to undergo two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on the second and fourth day of their home quarantine.

The arriving tourists will be transported from the airport under closed-loop management arranged by the city government.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hainan provincial government issued an announcement, saying that tourists who are located in districts, counties or cities with no COVID-19 cases or whose travel groups or hotels had no cases in the past seven days can leave the island on two negative PCR test results within 48 hours with one test each day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
