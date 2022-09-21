COVID-19

Easy way to find a PCR testing site closest to you in Shanghai

Since there is at least one PCR testing station within a 15-minute walk for any resident, here's how to navigate the Suishenban app to easily find one near you.
Mass PCR testing has become part of daily life in Shanghai. A negative COVID-19 test result is required for any facet of public life, such as dining out, entering offices and taking public transportation.

Local government sets up PCR test sites within communities, office buildings and large companies to make it more convenient for residents.

Since there is at least one station within a 15-minute walk for any resident, here's how to navigate the Suishenban app to easily find one near you.

Step 1: Open Suishenban (随申办) app.

You can also open that app from within Alipay or WeChat, search for 随申办 and click on the first result.

Step 2: Click "核酸采样点," which means "PCR Test Sites."

Step 3: You will be redirected to a page with a list of test locations organized by proximity to your current location. Different icons indicate how busy each place is. You may click the specific icon for the respective categories and features, such as a compound, hospital and temporary site.

Pay close attention to the phrase "面向," which indicates who can be tested at a particular venue. If it says "面向社会," or "open to the public," anyone can go. However, if a test location is in a compound or an office building, it may say "面向所在小区," which means it's only accessible to residents or workers at that specific site.

You can also filter the general list by clicking "筛选" – filter – which narrows your results.

Step 4: Click the icon on the right side of the venue name to see the map and directions on how to get there.

That's it!

