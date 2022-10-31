COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 local infections, 34 imported patients

Meanwhile, 31 asymptomatic infections have been discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 10 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

10 local asymptomatic infections

The first case tested positive during regular PCR screening.



The second case who is the close contact of a previous local infection tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to ninth cases who are close contacts of previous local infections tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from France via China's Hong Kong SAR.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the UK.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Germany.

The fourth patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Spain.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the United States.

The third case, a Canadian, and the fourth and fifth cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on October 24 from Canada.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from the Netherlands.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Mexico via Germany.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from the United States.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from the United States.

The 11th and 12th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Canada.

The 13th case, a Canadian, and the 14th and 15th cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Canada.

The 16th case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from France.

The 17th and 18th cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from China's Taiwan.

The 19th case, a Malaysian, and the 20th and 21st cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on October 28 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 22nd and 23rd cases are both Malaysians who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia.

The 24th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Japan.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Singapore.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Canada.

The 27th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from the United States.

The 28th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from China's Taiwan.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from the UK.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Germany via Austria.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 535 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 30, there were altogether 204 local confirmed cases, and 221 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,299 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,549 imported cases, 5,514 have been discharged upon recovery and 35 are still hospitalized.





