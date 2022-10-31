Chinese mainland reports 479 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 479 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Altogether 2,220 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 230 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 250,455 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.