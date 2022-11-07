﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local infections, 22 imported patients

The first local infection tested positive during a regular PCR screening.
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, two local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 20 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case tested positive during a regular PCR screening.

The second case who is close contact of the first case tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The second patient is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Australia.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Thai who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Thailand.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the United States via Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Australia via New Zealand.

The fourth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Singapore.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from France.

The sixth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from China's Taiwan.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Singapore.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from the United States.

The 11th to 13th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from Canada.

The 14th case is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from China's Taiwan.

The 15th to 19th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Canada.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Sri Lanka.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 287 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 6, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, and 226 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,321 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,575 imported cases, 5,537 have been discharged upon recovery and 38 are still hospitalized.

﻿
