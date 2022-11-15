Chinese mainland reports 1,621 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,621 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 16,151 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 574 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 255,721 on the mainland.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.