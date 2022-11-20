Chinese mainland reports 2,204 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 2,204 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 22,011 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 1,146 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 260,141 on the mainland.

Saturday saw one new death from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,227.