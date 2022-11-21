COVID-19 in Shanghai: 39 local infections, 52 imported cases

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported six locally transmitted confirmed cases, 33 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 47 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first patient was put under quarantine after arriving from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The second patient was put under quarantine after receiving an alert from health authorities in another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third patient is a close contact of a previous infection from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth to sixth patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first six cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The seventh to 12th cases were put under quarantine after receiving alerts from health authorities in other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 13th to 20th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 21st to 33rd cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 16 from Canada.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from New Zealand.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Brazil via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Singapore.

The fifth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 123 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case, a Chinese who arrived on November 7 from China's Hong Kong SAR, returned to Shanghai after the central quarantine ended and tested positive during self-health monitoring.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Japan. The case tested positive after the central quarantine ended.



The third case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from South Korea.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from the United States.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from France.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from Germany.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from Mexico via the Netherlands.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Canada.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from the Netherlands.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from South Korea.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Denmark.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from China's Taiwan.

The 15th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from China's Taiwan.

The 16th to 21st cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from Singapore.

The 23rd to 29th cases, all Chinese, and the 30th case, an American, arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 31st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from New Zealand.

The 32nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 33rd and 34th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from France.

The 35th case is a Finnish who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Finland.

The 36th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from China's Taiwan.

The 37th and 38th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Singapore.

The 39th case, a Chinese departing from the US, the 40th case, a Chinese departing from South Korea, and the 41st case, a South Korean departing from South Korea, arrived at the local airport on November 18 from South Korea.

The 42nd and 43rd cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.

The 44th case is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the United Kingdom.

The 45th case, an American departing from Germany, and the 46th case, an Austrian departing from Austria, arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Austria.

The 47th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 620 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 31 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 20, there were 236 local confirmed cases, 233 were discharged upon recovery and 27 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,523 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,624 imported cases, 5,590 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.