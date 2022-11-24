COVID-19 in Shanghai: 67 local infections, 32 imported cases

The city reported nine locally transmitted confirmed cases, 58 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and 28 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first case tested positive during a regular PCR screening.



The second to fourth cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth to seventh cases who are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth case who is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 19 tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth case who is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 21 tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case tested positive during a regular PCR screening.



The second case who is close contact of the first case tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to 17th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 18th to 31st cases who are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai tested positive during central quarantine.

The 32nd and 33rd cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 19 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 34th and 35th cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 21 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 36th to 52nd cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 22 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 53rd to 58th cases who are close contacts of previous infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the UK.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from France via Finland.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Holland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from France.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from China's Taiwan.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Chinese and the sixth case is an American. They arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the United States.

The seventh case is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the United States.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from Australia via New Zealand.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Canada.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Germany via Austria.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Japan.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the United States.

The 13th case is a Chinese and the 14th case is a Canadian. They arrived at the local airport on November 21 from Canada.

The 15th and 16th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from the United Arab Emirates.

The 17th to 21st cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from Germany via Finland.

The 22nd case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from the United States.

The 24th case is a Chinese and the 25th case is an American. They arrived at the local airport on November 22 from South Korea.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Germany.

The 27th and 28th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the Netherlands.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 463 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 44 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 23, there were altogether 264 local confirmed cases, and 234 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,678 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,638 imported cases, 5,599 have been discharged upon recovery and 39 are still hospitalized.





