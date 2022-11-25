COVID-19 in Shanghai: 86 local infections, 70 imported cases

All the nine local confirmed cases tested positive during central quarantine. Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 24 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported nine locally transmitted confirmed cases, 77 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and 61 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first seven patients were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The eighth patient is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth patient is under closed-loop management and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases tested positive in routine PCR screenings.

The third to fifth cases are all close contacts of the above-mentioned first case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth to 31st cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 32nd to 50th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 51st to 72nd cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 73rd to 76th cases are under closed-loop management and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 77th case is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 20 from Canada.



The second patient is a resident of China's Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Malaysia via South Korea.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from France.

The fifth and sixth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Germany.



The seventh and eighth patients are both Philippine sailors who arrived in Shanghai on November 22.

The ninth patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 123 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Singapore.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the United States.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Italy via Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Singapore.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Thailand.



The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from China's Hong Kong SAR.



The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from New Zealand.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Sweden via Austria.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Japan via South Korea.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the US.

The 13th case, a Spanish departing from Spain, and the 14th case, a Chinese departing from Canada, arrived at the local airport on November 20 via the United Arab Emirates.

The 15th case, a Chinese departing from Sweden, the 16th to 18th cases, all Chinese departing from the United Kingdom, and the 19th to 24th cases, all Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on November 21 via Finland.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from Singapore.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Italy via Thailand.

The 27th and 28th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the US.

The 29th case, a Chinese departing from Chile, the 30th to 34th cases, all Chinese departing from Switzerland, and the 35th to 40th cases, all Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on November 22 from France.

The 41st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Italy via Finland.

The 42nd and 43rd cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from China's Taiwan.



The 44th case is a national of the DPRK who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Angola via Ethiopia.

The 45th case, a Chinese departing from Switzerland, and the 46th to 48th cases, all Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Germany.

The 49th to 51st cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the US.

The 52nd case, a Chinese departing from France, the 53rd case, a Chinese departing from the UK, and the 54th to 56th cases, all Chinese departing from the Netherlands, arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the Netherlands.

The 57th patient is a Philippine sailor who arrived in Shanghai on November 22.

The 58th and 59th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany via the Netherlands.

The 60th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany.

The 61st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Australia.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 789 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 24 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 24, there were 273 local confirmed cases, 236 were discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,755 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,647 imported cases, 5,600 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.