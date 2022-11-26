COVID-19 in Shanghai: 89 local infections, 59 imported cases

The city reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 78 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 56 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.

The city reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 78 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 56 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first two patients tested positive in routine PCR screenings.

The third to seventh patients were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth and ninth patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th and 11th patients are under closed-loop management and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases tested positive in routine PCR screenings.



The third to 35th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 36th to 64th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 65th to 78th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 20 from Japan.



The second patient is a Finnish who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Finland.

The third patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from China's Taiwan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while eight close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from Japan.



The second and third cases, both Chinese, and the fourth case, an American, arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the United States.

The fifth and sixth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.



The seventh case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Japan.



The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Sweden via the United Kingdom and Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the US.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Japan.

The 13th and 14th cases, both Chinese departing from Germany, and the 15th and 16th cases, both Chinese departing from Finland, arrived at the local airport on November 21 from Finland.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from the US.

The 18th and 19th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Thailand.

The 20th to 23rd cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the US.

The 24th to 30th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from France.

The 31st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Hong Kong SAR.



The 32nd and 33rd cases are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from China's Taiwan.

The 34th and 35th cases are both nationals of the DPRK who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Angola via Ethiopia.

The 36th and 37th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Germany.

The 38th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the US.

The 39th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the US.

The 40th case, a Chinese departing from the Netherlands, the 41st to 43rd cases, all Chinese departing from Italy, arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the Netherlands.

The 44th and 45th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from New Zealand.

The 46th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from the US via Canada.

The 47th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Spain via the Netherlands.

The 48th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany.

The 49th and 50th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from South Korea.

The 51st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Australia.

The 52nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Japan.

The 53rd case, a Chinese departing from the UK, and the 54th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 55th and 56th cases, Chinese departing from Denmark, arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Denmark.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 640 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 32 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 25, there were 284 local confirmed cases, 240 were discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,833 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,650 imported cases, 5,600 have been discharged upon recovery and 50 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE