Chinese mainland reports 3,648 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 3,648 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 35,858 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 2,043 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

Saturday saw one new death from COVID-19 in Chongqing, with the total death toll nationwide at 5,233.