COVID-19 in Shanghai: 144 local infections, 57 imported cases

The city reported 16 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 128 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and 53 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first and second cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The third case tested positive at a local hospital after feeling unwell.

The fourth to 10th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th to 13th cases who are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai tested positive during central quarantine.

The 14th case who is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 19 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 15th case who is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 22 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 16th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case tested positive during regular PCR screening.



The second case who is a close contact of the first confirmed case tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to fifth cases who are close contacts of the first asymptomatic infection tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth to 58th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during the period.

The 59th to 108th cases who are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai tested positive during central quarantine.

The 109th and 110th cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 22 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 111th to 113th cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 24 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 114th to 127th cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 26 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 128th case who is a close contact of a local infection tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from Japan.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from France.

The third patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Malaysia.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 26 from Hungary.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Singapore.



The second case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Japan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Hungary.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from New Zealand.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the UK.

The sixth case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Thailand.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from France.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Poland via Finland.

The 10th case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Italy via Germany.

The 12th and 13th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the Netherlands.

The 14th and 15th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Canada.

The 16th case is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany via the Netherlands.

The 17th and 18th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Australia.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Denmark.

The 21st case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from China's Taiwan.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The 23rd and 24th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from Germany.

The 25th to 27th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The 28th and 29th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The 30th to 33rd cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from the United States.

The 34th and 35th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Canada.

The 36th to 38th cases, all Chinese, the 39th case, an Italian, the 40th case, a French native, and the 41st case, a Singaporean, arrived at the local airport on November 25 from France.

The 42nd case, a Chinese, and the 43rd case, an American, arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Finland.

The 44th and 45th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Singapore.

The 46th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Singapore via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 47th case is a resident of China's Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from South Korea.

The 48th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Japan.

The 49th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 26 from Hungary.

The 50th to 52nd cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 26 from the UK.

The 53rd case is a Belgian who arrived at the local airport on November 26 from Belgium via Austria.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 812 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 70 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 27, there were altogether 311 local confirmed cases, and 246 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 2,080 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,662 imported cases, 5,608 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.







