COVID-19 in Shanghai: 178 local infections, 58 imported cases

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and 70 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 20 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 158 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 52 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first three cases visited hospitals after feeling unwell and then tested positive.

The fourth to eighth cases tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The ninth to 16th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 17th to 20th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The third case tested positive on a rapid antigen test.

The fourth to 46th cases tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 65th to 125th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 126th to 157th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 158th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from Germany.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from France.

The fourth to sixth cases are all Chinese sailors who arrived in the city on November 25 from the Philippines.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 33 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a South African who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Singapore.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Austria.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from France.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Japan.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the US.



The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Germany via the Netherlands.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Canada.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany.



The 12th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from South Korea.

The 13th and 14th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the US.

The 15th to 17th cases, all Chinese departing from Germany, and the 18th case, a Chinese departing from Hungary, arrived at the local airport on November 24 from Germany.

The 19th to 23rd cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the US.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the US via South Korea.

The 25th and 26th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Canada.

The 27th to 30th cases, all Chinese departing from France, and the 31st and 32nd cases, both Chinese departing from Niger, arrived at the local airport on November 25 from France.

The 33rd to 35th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Singapore.

The 36th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from South Korea.

The 37th to 39th cases, all Chinese, and the 40th case, a Japanese, arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Japan.

The 41st case, a Hungarian, and the 42nd case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on November 26 from Hungary.

The 43rd case, a Chinese, the 44th case, an Australian, and the 45th case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on November 26 from the UK.

The 46th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 26 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 47th case, an Austrian, the 48th case, a Chinese departing from the Czech Republic, the 49th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 50th case, a Chinese departing from Italy, arrived at the local airport on November 26 from Austria.

The 51st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 26 from Australia via Singapore.

The 52nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 27 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 619 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



From July 3 to November 28, there were 331 local confirmed cases, 247 were discharged upon recovery and 108 are hospitalized. A total of 2,238 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,668 imported cases, 5,617 have been discharged upon recovery and 51 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE