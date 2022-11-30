COVID-19 in Shanghai: 187 local infections, 48 imported cases

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 70 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 176 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and 39 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first four patients tested positive in routine PCR screenings.

The fifth to seventh patients visited hospitals after feeling unwell and then tested positive.

The eighth patient tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from another province.

The ninth to 11th patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first five cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The sixth to 65th cases tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 66th to 119th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 120th to 170th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 171st to 176th cases are under closed-loop management and tested positive during routine PCR screenings.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported infections

The nine imported confirmed cases and 39 imported asymptomatic infections were all reported in central quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 70 asymptomatic infections were discharged.



From July 3 to November 29, there were 342 local confirmed cases, 253 were discharged upon recovery and 113 are hospitalized. A total of 2,414 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,677 imported cases, 5,622 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE