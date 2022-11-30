Chinese mainland reports 4,236 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 4,236 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 4,236 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Altogether 33,376 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 2,639 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.