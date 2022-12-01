COVID-19 in Shanghai: 197 local infections, 58 imported cases

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 64 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 23 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 174 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 52 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first four patients tested positive in routine PCR screenings.



The fifth to ninth patients tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 10th to 16th patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 17th to 23rd patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first four cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The fifth to 74th cases tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 75th to 132nd cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 133rd to 173rd cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 174th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Imported infections

The six imported confirmed cases and 52 imported asymptomatic infections were all discovered in central quarantine.



Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 64 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 30, there were 365 local confirmed cases, 258 were discharged upon recovery and 131 are hospitalized. A total of 2,588 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,683 imported cases, 5,628 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.