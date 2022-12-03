﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 291 local infections, 47 imported cases

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 73 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported 27 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 264 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 42 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first four patients tested positive in routine PCR screenings.

The fifth patient visited hospitals after feeling unwell and tested positive.

The sixth to 17th patients tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 18th to 21st patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 22nd to 27th patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first four cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.

The fifth to 104th cases tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 105th to 194th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 195th to 261st cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 262nd and 264th cases are under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Imported infections

All imported infections were discovered in central quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 73 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to December 2, there were 418 local confirmed cases, 275 were discharged upon recovery and 167 are hospitalized. A total of 3,061 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,692 imported cases, 5,635 have been discharged upon recovery and 57 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
