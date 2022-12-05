COVID-19 in Shanghai: 565 local infections, 62 imported cases

Meanwhile, 141 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 524 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 57 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first to fourth cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The fifth to 41st cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first to seventh cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The eighth to 524th cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

All imported infections were discovered in central quarantine.



Meanwhile, 141 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to December 4, there were altogether 495 local confirmed cases, and 289 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 4,035 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,703 imported cases, 5,645 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.