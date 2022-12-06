﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 577 local infections, 49 imported cases

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0
Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 109 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0

The city reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 536 local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and 41 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first 12 cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.

The 13th to 41st cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.

The third to 536th cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

All imported infections were discovered during central quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 109 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to December 5, there were altogether 539 local confirmed cases, with 295 discharged upon recovery and 265 still being hospitalized. A total of 4,571 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,711 imported cases, 5,651 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     