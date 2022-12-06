COVID-19 in Shanghai: 577 local infections, 49 imported cases

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 109 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 536 local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and 41 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first 12 cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The 13th to 41st cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The third to 536th cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

All imported infections were discovered during central quarantine.



Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 109 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to December 5, there were altogether 539 local confirmed cases, with 295 discharged upon recovery and 265 still being hospitalized. A total of 4,571 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,711 imported cases, 5,651 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.